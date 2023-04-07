Trump campaign not hiring far-right activist Laura Loomer

The Trump campaign is not hiring Laura Loomer, a far-right activist with a history of making incendiary anti-Muslim comments, an official confirmed to The Hill.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that former President Trump met with Loomer recently and directed advisers to give her a position supporting his candidacy for the White House in 2024.

Loomer has previously described Islam as a “cancer.”

She was banned from ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft in 2017 after tweeting that she “never want[s] to support another Islamic immigrant driver,” and calling for “someone … to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft.”

She was banned from Twitter after a series of anti-Muslim posts, including one targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, that made incendiary claims about Islam. She was reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the platform.

News that Trump was considering her for a campaign role drew backlash, including from some of the former president’s most ardent supporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, tweeted that Loomer is “mentally unstable and a documented liar” and “can not be trusted.” Greene accused Loomer of attacking her after the congresswoman backed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the Speaker’s gavel.

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson called the move unsurprising for Trump, but “no less vile.”

The Trump campaign had earlier issued a statement that neither confirmed nor denied whether Loomer was being brought on in some capacity with the campaign itself or a Trump-aligned super PAC.

“The entire movement is united behind President Trump and his campaign, and it will take everyone rowing in the same direction in order to beat Biden and take our country back,” a spokesperson said.

Loomer posted numerous times on Twitter on Friday defending herself from criticism and insisting that she would fight for Trump to lead the Republican Party.

In a post responding to the news that she was not being hired, Loomer accused Trump aides of leaking conversations to the press to discredit her and to undermine the former president.

“I’m not done supporting President Trump & exposing his enemies on both sides of the aisle,” Loomer tweeted. “Some people who work for Trump go out of their way to hurt him. Meanwhile, I have always been a loyalist.”