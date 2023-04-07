trending:

Campaign

Trump uses footage from New York arraignment in new campaign ad

by Jared Gans - 04/07/23 6:14 PM ET
Former President Trump
UPI Photo
Former President Donald Trump claps after talking to the media and supporters upon his return to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., from a Manhattan court appearance on April 4, 2023.

Former President Trump used footage from last week’s arraignment in New York as part of a new campaign ad released on Thursday.

Trump posted the ad on his Truth Social account, telling his followers that if they are “doing poorly,” they should not send him money, but if they are “doing well,” they should donate to him. 

The ad shows scenes from around Manhattan before featuring Trump walking into the arraignment. It also includes voiceovers from commentators criticizing the case from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Trump asserting that he is innocent. 

The video shows some people on the streets as Trump is traveling to the hearing waving Trump and American flags and supporters applauding him as he took the stage at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night for his first comments after his arraignment. 

Donald Trump Jr., his son, also posted the video on his Twitter account on Friday. 

Trump’s arrest fueled significant donations to his campaign, bringing in more than $4 million in the 24 hours after he was indicted. 

His campaign also sought to fundraise through a T-shirt with a fake mug shot of Trump with the words “Not Guilty” under the picture. The campaign offered the shirts for a $47 donation. 

The former president was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payment was made ahead of the 2016 presidential election for Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged affair she has said she had with Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied having an affair with Daniels.

