Casey to seek reelection to Senate in Pennsylvania

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey on Monday announced he’ll seek reelection to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for a fourth term.

“Folks, I’m running for re-election. There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier,” Casey said on Twitter.

“Pennsylvania is one of the most competitive states in the country, and our race will be one of the most expensive and competitive in 2024,” he added in a separate post.

The incumbent’s decision to run again is good news for Democrats, who faced an uphill battle to get Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for Pennsylvania’s other upper chamber seat last year. The battleground state will likely be crucial to whether Democrats keep their slim Senate majority in 2024.

Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick are reportedly considering lodging bids for Casey’s seat.

Casey revealed back in January that he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would undergo surgery. A few weeks later, his team said he’d undergone a “successful surgery” and that the senator would not require further treatment. He’s since returned to work in the upper chamber.

Just last month, Casey had declined to answer whether he’d be running for reelection.