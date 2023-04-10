trending:

DeSantis making first public appearance in South Carolina

by Stephen Neukam - 04/10/23 9:50 AM ET
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland, Mich., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. DeSantis visited the central Michigan community for a county GOP event Thursday before heading to speak at Hillsdale College. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to make his first public appearance in South Carolina later this month, marking another move that signals he may be moving closer to making a decision on running for president. 

South Carolina state Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R) told The Associated Press that he planned to host DeSantis at an event in Spartanburg on April 19. The visit would mark the Florida governor’s first visit to South Carolina, the news service noted, which is a crucial state in the Republican nomination process and one of the earliest states to hold its primary.

Former President Trump has already launched his 2024 campaign, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also throwing their hats into the ring. Former Vice President Mike Pence, one of the most high-profile potential candidates, has also not announced whether he will run.

But early polling suggests that DeSantis is the main competitor to Trump for the GOP’s nomination. While Trump is largely considered the front-runner, DeSantis is seen as a favorite of many Republicans who have been alienated from the former president in recent years.

Trump has already gone on the offensive against DeSantis, attacking the Florida governor’s actions in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, his comments on Medicare and Social Security and bestowed him with the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

While DeSantis has largely steered clear of clashes with Trump, he did step up his defense in an interview with Piers Morgan last month, blasting Trump’s leadership style and poking fun at the nickname that has been given to him.

DeSantis’s travel schedule has also included stops in Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania to promote his policies in Florida.

