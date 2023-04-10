2024 GOP primary endorsements: Where they stand

Most congressional Republicans are waiting on the sidelines when it comes to their party’s 2024 presidential primary, but at least a few dozen have already weighed in.

At least 40 House Republicans and half-a-dozen GOP senators have endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 comeback bid. No one candidate, declared or potential, comes anywhere close to having that level of support from Republican members of Congress.

Of course, it’s still early and Republican 2024 hopefuls are still going about the long and difficult work of courting lawmakers. Here’s a look at where the endorsement race in the 2024 GOP primary stands right now:

Donald Trump

Senators:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

House members:

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Paul Gossar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio)

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)

Nikki Haley

House members:

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Ron DeSantis (undeclared)

House members:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas

Mike Pence (Undeclared)

House members:

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)