Ohio Republican who was waved off last Senate bid by Trump set to challenge Sherrod Brown

An Ohio Republican who suspended his 2022 Senate bid after speaking with former President Trump filed paperwork Monday to challenge Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) next year.

Bernie Moreno, a businessman and car dealer, filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to set up his GOP Senate campaign.

NBC News reported that a source close to Moreno said that the businessman will formally announce his campaign next week.

“Today, Bernie filed paperwork with the FEC as he continues to explore a run for U.S. Senate,” the source told NBC. “Over the past few weeks, Bernie has talked with voters, business leaders, conservative activists and donors throughout the state and has received overwhelming encouragement to run.”

Moreno had said in a statement that he stepped out of the 2022 open-seat race after a private conversation with Trump, where the two agreed the Ohio field of candidates was too crowded with Trump-aligned Republicans.

“I asked for a private meeting with President Trump this afternoon to discuss the state of the Ohio Senate race. I am a businessman, not a politician. Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen. After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat,” he said at the time, adding, “I will focus my efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement.”

Moreno, 56, now joins what is expected to be another competitive GOP primary for Brown’s seat, with state Sen. Matt Dolan announcing his challenge in January.

Dolan had also run in the 2022 race for Ohio’s other Senate seat, but the state legislator lost in the GOP primary to now-Sen. J.D. Vance.

Brown, 70, said last year that he will be seeking his fourth term in the Senate in 2024. The Ohio race will be closely watched in 2024 as Democrats attempt to defend their 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.