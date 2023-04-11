trending:

Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks

by Stephen Neukam - 04/11/23 5:35 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former President Trump mocked President Biden for telling reporters during a White House Easter event that he still planned to run for reelection, saying he doesn’t see “how it’s possible.”

When asked by NBC’s Al Roker whether he planned to participate in Easter events at the White House past 2024, a nod to the president possibly seeking reelection, Biden said “​​I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

But a portion of Biden’s answer was also inaudible, which Trump poked fun at during an upcoming interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said in the interview when asked if he thinks Biden will run in 2024. “I saw his answer today on television… it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”

Trump, 76, has long made fun of Biden, 80, for his age, pointing to it as one of the reasons why he should have been elected against Biden in 2020 and hammering on it again ahead of a possible 2024 rematch. Biden’s age has been one of the most frequent lines of attack from Republicans and opponents of the president.

Trump, who was the oldest president to be inaugurated before Biden took office, has already launched his White House bid for 2024. Biden has frequently said he plans to run, but has yet to officially launch a campaign. 

The president’s age has also already become an issue on the campaign trail for next year.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who launched her campaign earlier this year, floated the idea of a mental competency test for all politicians over the age of 75. Both Trump and Biden would be subject to such a plan.

