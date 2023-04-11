trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my thing’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 9:37 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 9:37 PM ET

Former President Trump said in a new interview that he wouldn’t drop out of the 2024 race for any legal reason as he faces a possible conviction in a case involving hush-money payments.

“Is there anything they could throw at you legally, that would convince you to drop out the race? If you get convicted in this case in New York, would you drop out?” Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked Trump in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“No, I’d never drop — it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it,” Trump responded.

Trump was arraigned last Tuesday and charged with 34 felony counts in connection to hush-money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any affair and has denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated.

New York law states that falsifying business records escalates to a felony when an individual’s “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” Each charge carries a maximum four years of jail time, but experts said that first-time offenders rarely to jail over similar charges.

Trump also took the chance during his interview to troll President Biden on election remarks he made during an Easter event at the White House, where the president told NBC’s Al Roker, ““​I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” A part of Biden’s comments were inaudible, which is where Trump decided to take aim at his likely 2024 Democratic opponent.

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said in the interview when asked if Biden would run for reelection. “I saw his answer today on television … it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Joe Biden Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  2. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  3. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  4. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  5. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  6. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  7. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  8. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  9. Biden administration grappling with extent, motivation of intelligence leak
  10. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  13. Crooked Media co-founder says Feinstein should resign
  14. Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with ...
  15. Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks
  16. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  17. Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my ...
  18. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
Load more

Video

See all Video