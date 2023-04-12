DeSantis slated to appear at Iowa fundraiser held by Republican rep

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is set to headline an Iowa fundraiser hosted by Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) next month, which will mark the governor’s second trip to the state this year ahead of a potential White House bid.

Feenstra announced DeSantis’s planned appearance at his “Feenstra Family Picnic” event on social media platforms Wednesday. The event will take place on May 13, and tickets for admission start at $50 per individual, according to the event page.

“I’m excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will headline my 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic on May 13th in Sioux Center, Iowa!” Feenstra said in a Facebook post. “Florida — like Iowa — are clear examples of what strong conservative leadership delivers for our country.”

“Ron DeSantis is coming to IOWA for my 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic on Saturday May 13th,” Feenstra said in a separate post. “Under strong, conservative leadership, Florida and Iowa have held Biden accountable, preserved freedom, and promoted economic prosperity for all.”

DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis, will also be a special guest, according to the event page.

This will mark DeSantis’s second trip to Iowa as he mulls a potential challenge to former President Trump. DeSantis is also making his way to other early primary states, like New Hampshire, ahead of any future presidential plans.

DeSantis is traveling Friday to New Hampshire to headline the Republican state party fundraising dinner. In addition to New Hampshire and Iowa, he has also made trips to California and Texas on his promotion tour for his recently released book, “The Courage to be Free.”

The Florida governor is not the only potential Republican presidential nominee to be swinging through the early primary states. Trump used his first trip to Iowa to launch attacks against DeSantis, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has yet to formally declare a bid, have also made trips to Iowa.

In a new South Carolina poll, Trump topped DeSantis by 21 points among Republican South Carolina voters. DeSantis, who 20 percent of respondents supported, was followed by Haley, who received 18 percent. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who launched his presidential exploratory committee Wednesday, trailed in fourth place with seven percent.

The Hill reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.