Boebert, Democratic challenger tied ahead of possible 2024 rematch: poll

A new poll shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in a dead heat with the Democratic challenger that nearly defeated her in what would have been a shocking upset in the 2022 midterms, ahead of a possible rematch between the two in 2024.

Boebert and Adam Frisch, the moderate Democrat who narrowly lost to the Republican congresswoman in November, are tied at 45 percent, according to a new poll from a progressive group in Colorado. The poll showing a tight race between the two comes as Democrats have circled Boebert as one of their targets in the next election.

The survey from ProgressNow Colorado, a progressive organization within the state, shows that Boebert has a net negative favorability rating in her district, with a 42 percent favorability rating and a 50 percent unfavorability rating. Frisch, on the other hand, had a net positive rating, with 34 percent of people holding a favorable rating and 29 percent an unfavorable one.

Frisch announced earlier this year that he was running again for Boebert’s seat, and his campaign effort got a boost when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named the district as one of 31 that they intend to target next year.

Colorado’s third congressional district, though, is heavily slanted toward Republicans. The district voted for former President Trump by an eight-point margin in 2020. Republicans also have a nine point advantage in party registration in the district.

Still, a 41 percent plurality of voters in the district are unaffiliated with a party, which the Frisch campaign points to as a group of people that it needs to appeal to in order to defeat Boebert.

The Frisch campaign also released its first quarter fundraising numbers last week, announcing it had banked over $1.7 million in contributions after just over a month since launching a 2024 bid. Boebert has not released her first quarter fundraising numbers.

The poll surveyed 600 likely voters in the district — with 100 of those being unaffiliated with a particular party — from the end of March to the beginning of April. It had a margin of error of 4.4 percent.