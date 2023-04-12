trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Boebert, Democratic challenger tied ahead of possible 2024 rematch: poll

by Stephen Neukam - 04/12/23 3:59 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/12/23 3:59 PM ET
This combo image shows 2022 Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right (AP Photo, File)

A new poll shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in a dead heat with the Democratic challenger that nearly defeated her in what would have been a shocking upset in the 2022 midterms, ahead of a possible rematch between the two in 2024.

Boebert and Adam Frisch, the moderate Democrat who narrowly lost to the Republican congresswoman in November, are tied at 45 percent, according to a new poll from a progressive group in Colorado. The poll showing a tight race between the two comes as Democrats have circled Boebert as one of their targets in the next election.

The survey from ProgressNow Colorado, a progressive organization within the state, shows that Boebert has a net negative favorability rating in her district, with a 42 percent favorability rating and a 50 percent unfavorability rating. Frisch, on the other hand, had a net positive rating, with 34 percent of people holding a favorable rating and 29 percent an unfavorable one.

Frisch announced earlier this year that he was running again for Boebert’s seat, and his campaign effort got a boost when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named the district as one of 31 that they intend to target next year. 

Colorado’s third congressional district, though, is heavily slanted toward Republicans. The district voted for former President Trump by an eight-point margin in 2020. Republicans also have a nine point advantage in party registration in the district.

Still, a 41 percent plurality of voters in the district are unaffiliated with a party, which the Frisch campaign points to as a group of people that it needs to appeal to in order to defeat Boebert. 

The Frisch campaign also released its first quarter fundraising numbers last week, announcing it had banked over $1.7 million in contributions after just over a month since launching a 2024 bid. Boebert has not released her first quarter fundraising numbers.

The poll surveyed 600 likely voters in the district — with 100 of those being unaffiliated with a particular party — from the end of March to the beginning of April. It had a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Tags 2024 Congressional races Adam Frisch Colorado Lauren Boebert

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  4. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  5. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  6. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  7. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  8. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  9. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  10. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  11. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  12. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  13. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  14. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  15. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  16. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  17. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  18. Trump supporter Lindsey Graham praises Tim Scott’s 2024 pitch: ‘It comes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video