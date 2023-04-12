trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump-aligned J.R. Majewski launches second bid to unseat Marcy Kaptur in Ohio

by Max Greenwood - 04/12/23 4:49 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 04/12/23 4:49 PM ET
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) and (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)
J.R. Majewski and Rep. Marcy Kaptur

Republican J.R. Majewski is launching another bid to oust Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio). 

Majewski won the Republican nomination to challenge Kaptur last year, overcoming a crowded primary field. Former President Donald Trump eventually endorsed his campaign, raising the GOP’s hopes of flipping the district.

But Majewski’s campaign collapsed in the fall following revelations that he had misrepresented his military service. Those revelations prompted national Republicans to pull support for his campaign. He ultimately lost to Kaptur by 13 points.

In a video on Wednesday, however, Majewski accused Kaptur of running “one of the most dishonest campaigns in history” and insisted that his military service record had been “vindicated.”

“I’m proud to stand with the truth and I’m proud that my record has been vindicated and I’m proud to be stronger than ever in my fight alongside you against the corrupt, elite class of Washington, D.C.,” he said in announcing his campaign.

“Last cycle, we started a movement,” he added. “This cycle, we win.”

Ohio’s 9th District has historically leaned Democratic. But a new congressional map approved last year shifted the district’s makeup toward Republicans, putting Kaptur, a 30-year veteran of the House, squarely in the GOP’s sights. It’s one of 37 Democratic-held districts on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) initial 2024 target list.

Several other Republicans have already launched challenges to Kaptur in 2024, including several former GOP elected officials. 

Tags J.R. Majewski Marcy Kaptur Ohio

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  2. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  3. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  4. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  5. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  6. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  7. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  8. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  9. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  10. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  11. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  12. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  13. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  14. Document with security details on Biden’s Belfast trip found on ...
  15. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  16. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  17. Harry, but not Meghan, to attend Charles’s coronation
  18. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
Load more

Video

See all Video