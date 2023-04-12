trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Scott dodges questions about a federal abortion ban

by Stephen Neukam - 04/12/23 7:10 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/12/23 7:10 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tours the Marion Public Library, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Marion, Iowa. Scott on Wednesday launched an exploratory committee for a 2024 GOP presidential bid, a step that comes just shy of making his campaign official. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tours the Marion Public Library, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Marion, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) danced around answering whether he supports a federal ban on abortion, instead arguing he is “100 percent pro-life” as he launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

“I am certainly 100 percent pro-life without a question, I’ve been very clear about that,” Scott said when asked during an interview with CBS News whether he supports the 15-week federal ban on abortions that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has proposed. “I do think we spend not enough time understanding how far the far left has gone on the issue of abortion.”

But when pressed again on whether he thinks the federal government should get involved with a restriction similar to the one Graham is proposing, Scott dodged, pointing again to what he said was a campaign from the left to continue late-term abortions. 

Asked a third time whether he would support federal limits on abortions as president, Scott again returned to saying he was “100 percent pro-life.” CBS’s Caitlin Huey-Burns said “so, yes?”, to which Scott responded, “That’s not what I said.”

“I do believe we should have a robust conversation about what’s happening on a very important topic,” Scott said.

The gymnastics from Scott surrounding the questions on abortion comes as he moved one step closer to launching a White House campaign for 2024, opening an exploratory committee to consider the run. 

The issue of abortion has become increasingly prevalent on the campaign trail, especially following the ruling from the Supreme Court last year that eliminated federal protections for abortions. 

A slew of Republican-led states have moved to restrict abortion access, while Democratic lawmakers at the federal level have launched efforts to try to codify federal protections for the procedure into law.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary abortion access abortion ban Lindsey Graham South Carolina Tim Scott Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  2. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  3. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  4. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  5. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  6. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  7. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  8. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  9. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  10. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  11. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  12. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
  13. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  14. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  15. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  16. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  17. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  18. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video