Trump picks up endorsement of seventh GOP senator

Former President Trump picked up the endorsement of Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) on Thursday, moving the total to seven sitting senators that have backed the former president for his 2024 White House bid.

“Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under Joe Biden, we are a nation in decline,” Budd said to Breitbart. “That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”

Budd’s backing of Trump comes as GOP lawmakers in the Senate have largely stayed out of the Republican primary for president so far. While the likes of Budd and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) have publicly endorsed Trump, many have waited to see how the primary field comes into shape.

Trump announced his plans to launch a third presidential campaign shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, which saw Budd, a former House member, win North Carolina’s Senate race over Democrat Cheri Beasley. Trump endorsed Budd in the primary of that race, giving him a boost in a crowded Republican field.

Trump picked up Budd’s support even after becoming the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, being arrested in Manhattan earlier this month and charged with 34 felony counts related to the falsification of business records.

While the arrest of Trump has served as a rallying cry for some Republicans, others point to it as another reason why the party should seek other leadership for the 2024 election. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have both announced plans to run, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence both actively considering campaigns.

Trump has also picked up the endorsement of 39 House members, according to The Hill’s endorsement tracker.