trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis to meet with GOP lawmakers in DC next week

by Max Greenwood - 04/13/23 11:09 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 04/13/23 11:09 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in East Pennsboro Township, Pa., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in East Pennsboro Township, Pa., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will head to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as he nears a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis will meet with congressional Republicans and participate in a policy discussion hosted by And to the Republic, a political nonprofit launched earlier this year that is backing the governor’s political ambitions.

Among the lawmakers attending the event are Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), according to a copy of the invite obtained by The Hill. Massie and Roy have already endorsed DeSantis’s likely 2024 presidential bid.

The governor’s planned visit to D.C., which was first reported by Politico, adds to his already-packed travel schedule. He’s appeared in several early voting states in recent weeks, including Iowa and Nevada, and will make a stop in New Hampshire on Friday.

He’s also expected to travel to Israel, signaling an effort to bolster his international credentials.

The trip to D.C. is also notable, however, given the flood of Republican lawmakers who have already lined up behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. That includes four Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation: Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills and Byron Donalds.

A handful of Republicans are also expected to come out in support of Trump in the coming weeks, according to two House Republican aides. NBC News reported on Wednesday that DeSantis’s team has begun reaching out to members of Florida’s congressional delegation in an effort to prevent further defections to Trump.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. GOP voters may like Trump, but most Americans don’t
  6. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  7. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  8. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  9. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  10. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  11. Friend says documents leaker was military base employee: Washington Post
  12. Investigators ‘getting close’ to identifying US intelligence leaker: Biden
  13. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  14. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  15. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  16. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  17. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  18. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
Load more

Video

See all Video