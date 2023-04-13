trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Progressive groups, Google team to train Latinos to run for office in 2024

by Rafael Bernal - 04/13/23 4:03 PM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 04/13/23 4:03 PM ET
Voting
Peter Afriyie
A ‘Vote Here’ sign is seen at a polling station in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

An array of progressive campaign groups is teaming up with the Latino Victory Project to set up a candidate training camp ahead of the 2024 election.

The two-day “Path to Victory” program will take place in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, and it will teach prospective candidates the basics of how to run a successful political campaign.

The training will include a cybersecurity component implemented by Google and Defending Digital Campaigns, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on digital security in political campaigns.

“The Path to Victory program is an exciting opportunity to meet candidates where they are and build a diverse bench of Latino leaders who are eager for change and to represent their communities in elected office,” said Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of Latino Victory Project.

Though Hispanic Democrats have had success in increasing their numbers in federal elected office in recent election cycles, Hispanic representation overall is far from reaching parity with national demographics.

While the Democratic Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Republican Congressional Hispanic Conference boast record membership in the current Congress, only slightly more than 10 percent of members from either chamber claim membership in the groups.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 19 percent of the country’s population identifies as Latino or Hispanic.

“Ahead of 2024, Democrats up and down the ballot are energized to make their voice heard. It is especially exciting to help bring new candidates who have been largely underrepresented in the political landscape to the forefront,” said Kelly Dietrich, founder and CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee, a PAC formed to train Democratic candidates that is partnering in Path to Victory.

The project also includes Annie’s List Training & Engagement Fund, a Texas-based abortion-rights group focused on helping women run for office; the Pipeline Fund, a network of organizations and individuals who seek to support progressives running for office; and Run For Something, a progressive group co-founded by Hillary Clinton 2016 alum Amanda Litman that’s focused on recruiting progressive candidates up- and down-ballot.

“At Run for Something, we know that electing young, diverse progressives who are members of the communities they serve helps build a stronger, more representative democracy,” said Litman.

Tags 2024 election Progressives

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  2. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  3. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  4. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  5. Thomas failed to disclose real estate deal with GOP donor who also paid for ...
  6. Suspected US intelligence leaker arrested in Massachusetts
  7. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  8. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  9. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  10. LGBTQ, immigrant advocates warn against travel to Florida
  11. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  12. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  13. Khanna defends call for Feinstein to resign
  14. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  15. McConnell to return to Capitol after five-week absence 
  16. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  17. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  18. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
Load more

Video

See all Video