Progressive groups, Google team to train Latinos to run for office in 2024

An array of progressive campaign groups is teaming up with the Latino Victory Project to set up a candidate training camp ahead of the 2024 election.

The two-day “Path to Victory” program will take place in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, and it will teach prospective candidates the basics of how to run a successful political campaign.

The training will include a cybersecurity component implemented by Google and Defending Digital Campaigns, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on digital security in political campaigns.

“The Path to Victory program is an exciting opportunity to meet candidates where they are and build a diverse bench of Latino leaders who are eager for change and to represent their communities in elected office,” said Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of Latino Victory Project.

Though Hispanic Democrats have had success in increasing their numbers in federal elected office in recent election cycles, Hispanic representation overall is far from reaching parity with national demographics.

While the Democratic Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Republican Congressional Hispanic Conference boast record membership in the current Congress, only slightly more than 10 percent of members from either chamber claim membership in the groups.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 19 percent of the country’s population identifies as Latino or Hispanic.

“Ahead of 2024, Democrats up and down the ballot are energized to make their voice heard. It is especially exciting to help bring new candidates who have been largely underrepresented in the political landscape to the forefront,” said Kelly Dietrich, founder and CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee, a PAC formed to train Democratic candidates that is partnering in Path to Victory.

The project also includes Annie’s List Training & Engagement Fund, a Texas-based abortion-rights group focused on helping women run for office; the Pipeline Fund, a network of organizations and individuals who seek to support progressives running for office; and Run For Something, a progressive group co-founded by Hillary Clinton 2016 alum Amanda Litman that’s focused on recruiting progressive candidates up- and down-ballot.

“At Run for Something, we know that electing young, diverse progressives who are members of the communities they serve helps build a stronger, more representative democracy,” said Litman.