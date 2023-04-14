Trump maintains strong lead in Georgia GOP primary: poll

Former President Trump maintained a strong lead in a hypothetical Georgia Republican primary over his current and potential challengers, according to a new poll.

The poll from the University of Georgia’s School of Public & International Affairs Survey Research Center found Trump has a 20-point lead over his next closest challenger in a group of current and possible GOP presidential candidates. Trump received support from 50.7 percent of likely Republican primary voters, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who has yet to announce a 2024 bid – came in second with 29.8 percent.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in third with 4 percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tied with 2.3 percent. All other potential candidates included received less than 2 percent. While Nikki Haley has launched her bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Cheney and Pence have not.

Trump also had a lead in a head-to-head matchup with DeSantis, who has consistently placed in second in hypothetical GOP polls, by about 10 points, with 51.4 percent to 40.7 percent. About 8 percent said they were undecided.

The poll shows Trump continuing to hold a strong lead among Georgia Republicans following the charges of falsifying business records filed against him in New York.

Trump’s strongest support came from those who have a high school education or less, with more than 65 percent of respondents saying they support the former president for the nomination among the 12 possible candidates included.

More than 60 percent of those making less than $25,000 or between $25,000-$49,999 annually also said they prefer Trump.

The former president performs better among those who identify as conservative, with 55 percent of those who do saying they back him. DeSantis had the most support among those who identify as moderate, with 30 percent support to Trump’s 23.6 percent.

Trump also leads among those who identify as liberal, with a third of them supporting him. DeSantis received support from about 20 percent of them, while Cheney came in third with this group with 13 percent.

Pollsters found DeSantis performed the best when respondents were asked for their second choice. The Florida governor received support from almost 37 percent, while Trump came in second with 17 percent and Haley came in third with 10 percent.

Almost six in 10 respondents said they believe Trump has had a positive effect on the Republican Party, while a quarter said they believe he has had a negative effect.

A plurality of respondents, 46 percent, said they care more about having a nominee who shares their positions on major issues than one who has a strong chance of defeating President Biden in a general election. About 34 percent said they prefer a candidate who has a strong chance of beating Biden to one who shares their values on major issues.

DeSantis had a slight edge over Trump in likeability. Trump is viewed favorably by 78 percent and unfavorably by 18 percent, while DeSantis is viewed favorably by 81 percent and unfavorably by 12 percent.

The poll was conducted from April 2-7 and 10-12 among 983 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error was 3.1 points.