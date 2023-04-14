trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sununu rails against GOP division at NRA conference: ‘I get nervous about 2024’

by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 5:07 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 5:07 PM ET
Chris Sununu
AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who is considering a White House bid, railed against GOP divisions at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual conference on Friday, saying he is “nervous about 2024.” 

Sununu, who has said that former President Trump can’t beat President Biden at the ballot box, said at the conference in Indianapolis that a broad coalition of supporters from across the political spectrum is necessary for Republicans to win. 

“Just to talk about the politics, I get nervous about 2024. If we don’t have those independents, if we don’t have those folks back on the team, those disenfranchised voters, it ain’t gonna happen for us,” Sununu said. 

“We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow,” he continued. 

“No one gets inspired by getting yelled at, I try to remind them. Look like you’re enjoying your job.” 

Sununu was one of several declared or potential White House candidates to speak at the conference. 

He said in February that a possible run would be “an opportunity to change things” and bring a “little better attitude” to Washington, D.C. 

“It drives me crazy when Republicans talk in an echo chamber about, you know, how bad the president is,” Sununu said at the time. “You gotta be for something.” 

He formed a political action committee called “Live Free or Die,” the same name as his state’s motto, the same month. 

“Think big. Think excited. Think positive. How do you grow? How do you inspire?” Sununu asked Friday.

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Sununu GOP GOP divisions National Rifle Association NRA Republican Party

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  2. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  3. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  4. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  5. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  6. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  9. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  10. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  11. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  12. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  13. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  14. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  15. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  16. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  17. Alleged Pentagon leaker charged under Espionage Act
  18. Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door sentenced to more than 7 years in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video