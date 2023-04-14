Sununu rails against GOP division at NRA conference: ‘I get nervous about 2024’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who is considering a White House bid, railed against GOP divisions at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual conference on Friday, saying he is “nervous about 2024.”

Sununu, who has said that former President Trump can’t beat President Biden at the ballot box, said at the conference in Indianapolis that a broad coalition of supporters from across the political spectrum is necessary for Republicans to win.

“Just to talk about the politics, I get nervous about 2024. If we don’t have those independents, if we don’t have those folks back on the team, those disenfranchised voters, it ain’t gonna happen for us,” Sununu said.

“We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow,” he continued.

“No one gets inspired by getting yelled at, I try to remind them. Look like you’re enjoying your job.”

Sununu was one of several declared or potential White House candidates to speak at the conference.

He said in February that a possible run would be “an opportunity to change things” and bring a “little better attitude” to Washington, D.C.

“It drives me crazy when Republicans talk in an echo chamber about, you know, how bad the president is,” Sununu said at the time. “You gotta be for something.”

He formed a political action committee called “Live Free or Die,” the same name as his state’s motto, the same month.

“Think big. Think excited. Think positive. How do you grow? How do you inspire?” Sununu asked Friday.