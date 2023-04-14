Trump files personal financial report, offering glimpse into post-presidency earnings

Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed his personal financial disclosure, offering the first glimpse into his earnings since leaving the White House.

The 101-page document, filed with the Federal Election Commission because Trump is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, provides broad details about how much the former president made on various business ventures. Candidates are not required to report specific dollar amounts, instead disclosing their earnings and assets in broad ranges.

Trump reported making more than $5 million from speaking engagements, and earning between $100,001 and $1 million from CIC Digital, a company that has sold digital images of him via non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

He also reported more than $5 million in royalties from a firm listed as DT Marks Oman LLC, which is one of the former president’s overseas business ventures.

The former president reported that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which is tied to the social media platform Truth Social, is valued between $5,000,001 and $25 million, though Trump reported making less than $201 from the company..

Trump’s disclosure also listed 16 different books on his disclosure form, with his memoir “The Art of the Deal” making him between $100,000 and $1 million. Most of the other books made Trump less than $201, according to the filing.

Overall, the document indicates Trump’s business holdings are valued at at least $1.2 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

The FEC requires candidates to file personal financial disclosures within 30 days of launching their campaigns. Trump officially declared his candidacy in November.

His lawyers sought two separate 45-day extensions, giving him until March 15. The FEC then stated Trump would face a $200 fine if the disclosure was filed more than 30 days later.

While Trump’s personal disclosure only provides broad strokes of his earnings, it still offers rare insight into the former president’s financial situation.

The House Ways and Means Committee late last year released six years of former President Trump’s business and individual tax returns, painting a picture of Trump’s financial situation.

Those documents showed how he’s making his money mostly from investments and interest payments rather than from real estate businesses, which are marked down consistently in the red.

Trump businesses have also been embroiled in legal proceedings in New York City. The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million in January after a jury convicted the business for 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.