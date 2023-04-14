trending:

Campaign

Pro-DeSantis PAC drops ad criticizing Trump as ‘gun grabber’

by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 11:04 PM ET
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) running for president launched an ad on Friday criticizing former President Trump as a “gun-grabber” over comments he has made supporting gun control legislation. 

The ad from the Never Back Down PAC, founded by former senior Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli, states that Trump promised members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) that he would back them but argues he “abandoned us” after Second Amendment rights “came under attack.” 

The ad features comments Trump has made about standing up to the NRA and supporting gun control measures and accuses him of agreeing with prominent Democrats on gun control like Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). 

The footage also shows Trump telling Republican colleagues that some of them are “petrified” of the NRA, but they should not be, and that the organization has more power over them than him. 

Some of the comments Trump made include declaring support for red flag laws, which allow individuals to petition a court to try to take away someone’s firearms if they have reason to believe they might pose a danger to themselves or others. The ad also shows Trump supporting a ban on bump stocks, increasing background checks and raising the minimum age for buying a weapon from 18 to 21. 

“Trump cut and run like a coward,” the ad states. “Trump the gun-grabber doesn’t deserve a second chance.”

Cuccinelli launched the PAC in February to try to draft DeSantis into running for the Republican nomination in 2024. DeSantis has not officially said whether he is considering a run for the White House, but has been the subject of intense rumors about his possible candidacy and has consistently placed second in hypothetical polling for a Republican primary. 

The ad’s release came as Trump appeared at the NRA’s annual conference on Friday. He said he would be the group’s “loyal friend” and was the “most pro-gun” president the country has had.

