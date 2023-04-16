trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis super PAC in new ad: ‘‘What happened to Donald Trump?’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 1:24 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 1:24 PM ET
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. DeSantis signed into law one of the nation's toughest abortion bans late Thursday, April 11, 2023. If the courts ultimately allow the new measure to take effect, it will soon be illegal for Florida women to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most realize they're pregnant. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. DeSantis signed into law one of the nation’s toughest abortion bans late Thursday, April 11, 2023. If the courts ultimately allow the new measure to take effect, it will soon be illegal for Florida women to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most realize they’re pregnant. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) attacked former President Trump in its first TV ad for his aggression toward the governor ahead of what is expected to be a 2024 White House bid by DeSantis.

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York,” the narrator in the ad released Sunday said. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook.”

The ad blasts Trump for his offensive against DeSantis’s stance on Social Security. In 2013, DeSantis, who at the time was a member of the U.S. House, voted for a resolution that called for the age to qualify for Medicare and Social Security to be raised to 70. Since then, DeSantis has said that Republicans should not touch the programs when it comes to negotiations over spending cuts in Washington, D.C.

The super Pac then turned the attack back around on Trump, playing a clip of the former president in an interview from the World Economic Forum in which he said entitlements would be on his plate for spending cuts “at some point.”

“At some point they will be,” Trump said in 2020. “At the right time, we will take a look at that.”

The ad finishes by saying that Trump should fight Democrats and not attack DeSantis, asking: “What happened to Donald Trump?”

The two Republicans’ relationship has soured with both seemingly destined for a showdown on the campaign trail for the GOP’s nomination in 2024. Trump has already started his campaign, and DeSantis is expected to in the next couple of months.

While surveys show Trump as the frontrunner for the nomination next year, it also shows DeSantis as his main rival, with the governor polling above other Republicans who have launched 2024 campaigns.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump medicare Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis social security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  3. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  4. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  5. DeSantis super PAC in new ad: ‘‘What happened to Donald Trump?’
  6. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
  7. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  8. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  9. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  10. Chris Christie: Trump investigations make GOP primary win ‘uncertain’
  11. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  12. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  13. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  14. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  15. Graham questions Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling
  16. Klobuchar: Feinstein’s absence ‘to become an issue as the months go by’
  17. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  18. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video