Campaign

Nick Fuentes was paid more than $30K by Kanye West’s presidential campaign 

by Julia Mueller - 04/16/23 4:59 PM ET
FILE – Nick Fuentes, far-right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020. Former President Donald Trump had dinner Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

Far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes was paid more than $30,000 by the 2020 presidential campaign of rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, according to campaign finance filings.

In January and February of this year, Kanye 2020 made two $10,000 payments described as “Archival Services” and one payment of roughly $10,300 described as a travel reimbursement to one Nicholas Fuentes, data from the Federal Election Commission show.

Fuentes has also shown up on previous Kanye 2020 campaign finance reports as being paid for travel reimbursements.

Ye launched a long-shot run for president in 2020 alongside former President Trump, despite openly being a Trump supporter, and earned about 60,000 votes on Election Day.

Just after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted out “KANYE 2024.”

Trump met last year with Ye and Fuentes in a controversial dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a meeting that was condemned even by many in Trump’s own party. Ye said afterward that he’d stoked the former president’s ire by asking Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

Trump at the time said Fuentes arrived with the rapper without his prior knowledge but offered no rebuke for the controversial far-right activist.

The Justice Department has labeled Fuentes a white supremacist, and he is known for his racist and antisemitic rhetoric. Ye, too, has come under fire for antisemitic comments.

