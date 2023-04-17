trending:

Campaign

Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans

by Julia Mueller - 04/17/23 10:27 AM ET
Former President Trump has picked up two more endorsements from Tennessee’s Republican senators as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024. 

“It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said on Twitter. 

The senator said that during Trump’s time in the White House, the border was secure and the country was more energy independent; he also lauded the former president for his stance on China and his support for the military and law enforcement.  

Hagerty said he looks forward to working with Trump “to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice.”

Fellow Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) bashed President Biden in a message announcing her Trump endorsement, accusing him of a “socialist totalitarian agenda” and blaming him for inflation, the border crisis and what she called a “woke” military. 

She said Trump will fix the country’s economic woes and secure the border if he returns to the Oval Office.

“He did it once, and he will do it again. President Trump will Make America Great Again, and I look forward to having him back in the White House,” Blackburn said. 

Hagerty and Blackburn join at least a half-dozen other Senate Republicans who have thrown their support behind the former president as he campaigns for the GOP nomination in 2024, plus more than three dozen members of the House. 

Trump has been joined in the 2024 GOP ring by his former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. 

A top possible challenger to Trump’s 2024 bid, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), hasn’t declared a campaign, but he has received two preemptive endorsements from Republican members of the House.

—Updated at 11:12 a.m.

