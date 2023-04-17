Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024

As the Republican field for 2024 comes into sharper focus, GOP lawmakers in Washington have started to pick sides early in the primary fight.

Even after he became the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, former President Trump has seen a flock of Republicans in D.C. line up behind him as he begins his third White House campaign. The polling favorite to win the nomination has racked up some powerful endorsements in Congress.

Here are the federal lawmakers who have endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

After Trump endorsed Tuberville in his Senate race in Alabama in 2020, Tuberville said Trump is “the leader America needs” in 2024.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

In the wake of Trump’s New York indictment, Hyde-Smith endorsed Trump’s campaign, citing his work to secure the southern border and his economic policies.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Schmitt, who was endorsed by Trump in his Republican primary in Missouri, said the former president “has my support.”

Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Another Republican that Trump endorsed in his Senate GOP primary, Budd handed down his endorsement of Trump last week, saying Americans “need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

Vance endorsed Trump in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, praising his foreign policy legacy, saying his presidency “marked the first real disruption to a failed consensus and the terrible consequences it wrought.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

“I am for Trump not because of the flaws of anyone else. I am for Donald Trump because I know what I’m gonna get,” Graham told Fox News in January.

Long a close Trump ally, Graham joined Trump earlier this year as the former president launched his 2024 South Carolina campaign team and has encouraged supporters to donate to Trump in the wake of his indictment in Manhattan.

At the same time, Graham has praised fellow South Carolina Republican senator Tim Scott after he announced he’s launching an exploratory committee for his own possible presidential campaign, saying “Tim will be a powerful force in the 2024 election cycle if he chooses to run.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Mullin, who won his senate seat with Trump’s backing last year, endorsed the former president for a second term earlier this year, calling him “the strongest president of my lifetime” and adding that he’s proud to call Trump “my friend.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Blackburn said she thinks Trump will fix the country’s economic woes and secure the border if he returns to the Oval Office.

“He did it once, and he will do it again. President Trump will Make America Great Again, and I look forward to having him back in the White House,” Blackburn, who was backed by Trump in her jump from the House to the Senate in 2018, said in a statement.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Blackburn’s fellow Tennessee senator Hagerty backed Trump a “whole-hearted endorsement” and said he looks forward to working with Trump “to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice.”

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Moore said on CNN that he wishes he could endorse Trump “five more times” after he was indicted by a New York grand jury.

Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.)

Strong endorsed Trump right after he launched his White House campaign following the 2022 midterms, saying on social media Trump “closed our borders, brought back thousands of American jobs and had the economy growing like never before.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Friday, March 10, 2023 with members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss the debt limit.

Biggs was one of the first representatives to endorse Trump after he launched his campaign, tweeting on the day of his campaign announcement that “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Let’s Make America Great Again.”

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Crane also endorsed Trump on social media on the day he launched his third White House bid, saying he looked forward to supporting the former president.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

The night that Trump announced his campaign, Gosar tweeted in all caps: “Make America Great Again!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Boebert said on NewsNation earlier this year that she “of course support(s)” Trump for becoming the next president.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Donalds decided not to endorse his home state governor in Ron DeSantis, instead throwing his support behind Trump, saying earlier this month that Trump is the “one leader” who can get the U.S. “back on track.”

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)

Mills endorsed Trump in an interview with Time Magazine last week, saying Republicans should be “unifying” around Trump after he was indicted earlier this month.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Gaetz argued that Trump should be the nominee for the party in 2024 in a November op-ed for The Daily Caller, saying there were “many more accomplishments left” to achieve if Trump is elected.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Luna, who has been an outspoken Trump supporter, told Politico last month that she was supporting Trump over DeSantis, saying “I love them both.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Greene laid out her support of Trump even before he officially announced his bid, saying in November that Trump has her “complete and total endorsement” on social media.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Bost offered his “full endorsement” of Trump’s 2024 campaign on Twitter in February.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Miller endorsed Trump the night of his campaign launch, citing on Twitter his border security efforts and anti-abortion policies.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Banks told the New York Times in November 2022 that he supported Trump, saying he “transformed our party.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Higgins said he was endorsing Trump “out the gate” on Twitter, throwing his support behind the former president right away.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties while Trump was president, told the New Jersey Globe that he was endorsing Trump in 2024, adding he is a “loyal guy.”

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

“I really loved his policies, thought it was one of the most successful presidencies in America in terms of energy policy, the economy, tax policy, regulatory policy,” Hudson told CBS17 shortly after the midterms. But while the North Carolina Republican has said he supports Trump — and was endorsed by him in the midterms — he said at the time that he’ll support the party’s nominee, whether or not that’s Trump.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Stefanik backed Trump before he’d officially launched his 2024 campaign, endorsing him preemptively days after the midterms in November.

“Under his presidency, America was strong at home and abroad, our economy was red hot, our border was secure, our neighborhoods were safe, our law enforcement was respected, and our enemies feared us,” she said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio)

Carey backed Trump just after the midterms, bashing the “failures of the Biden administration” and arguing that, with Trump back in the Oval Office, “America will rise from these crises and become great again.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Longtime Trump ally Jordan told Fox News Digital earlier this week that he’s “100 percent” behind the former president, “for him all the way.”

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio)

“I wouldn’t be here without his support, and President Trump will always have my support,” Miller said on Twitter just after Trump announced his 2024 bid.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)

Trump unveiled a list of names on his South Carolina leadership team in January, with Fry among them.

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Timmons was also named to the Trump campaign’s South Carolina team. Timmons has been outspoken in defense of Trump as he faces criminal charges in Manhattan, calling the case “political persecution” that he predicts will “backfire.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Like Timmons, Wilson was also named to Trump’s leadership team in South Carolina.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Harshbarger backed Trump over the weekend, arguing the former president has a “proven track record of delivering results” and lamenting what she sees as Biden administration failures on the economy and immigration. She was also tapped to be part of the Trump 2024 leadership team in Tennessee, along with the state’s two GOP senators and other House lawmakers.

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)

“Now more than ever, America needs a strong leader with a track record we can trust,” Rose — also on Trump’s Tennessee team — said over the weekend. “I am endorsing Donald Trump for President in 2024.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Fleischmann told Tennessee’s The Advocate and Democrat in February that “we need a Republican in the White House” and said he’ll support Trump if he runs and wins the GOP nomination. But he also said there’s a “great group of potential candidates” in the Republican field.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

“Trump is the ONLY PERSON who can save America in 2024!!!” Jackson wrote on Twitter just days after Trump’s announcement.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Nehls, backed by Trump in the midterms, said in November that Trump has his “complete and total endorsement.”

“Donald Trump is pushing for peace. Joe Biden is pushing for World War III. That’s the difference,” Nehls wrote in January.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Trump announced Babin as part of his Texas Leadership Team ahead of a rally in Waco, Texas, last month.

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Burgess endorsed Trump in March, saying the former president “has a proven record of delivering for the American people” and “always will put America First.” He’s also on the campaign’s leadership team in Texas. Trump backed Burgess in the midterms.

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas)

Carter was also named as part of Trump’s leadership team in Texas in March.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas)

Named to the Trump campaign’s leadership team in the state, Fallon has harshly criticized the Biden administration, comparing it to Trump’s time in office. Fall was endorsed by the former president in the midterms.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

“Under President Trump, America had a secure border, we were energy independent, and parents had a say in our children’s education. I look forward to President Trump once again righting the ship,” Gonzales said just after Trump’s campaign launch.

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)

Hunt has thrown his support behind Trump in 2024, according to the Texas Tribune.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Sessions joined Texans Babin and Carter as part of Trump’s leadership team in the state.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)

Van Duyne was also announced as a member of the former president’s leadership team in Texas.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Weber is also on Trump’s Texas leadership team.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Williams, also on the Trump campaign’s Texas elected leadership team, has thrown his support behind Trump’s reelection bid.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Mooney told WOWK-TV13 after Trump’s 2024 launch that the former president’s “conservative policies are what we need for this country.”

Backed by Trump in 2020, Mooney also been vocal in decrying the Manhattan prosecutor’s case against Trump, in which the former president was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and has said he stands with Trump against “purely political persecution.”

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)

“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024,” Hageman told Breitbart earlier this year. The Wyoming congresswoman was Trump’s pick to oust Trump critic and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R) during the midterms.