Campaign

Trump to deliver remarks in New Hampshire next week

by Brett Samuels - 04/17/23 5:01 PM ET
Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Trump will travel to New Hampshire next week to deliver remarks in the first primary state on the GOP calendar, his campaign announced Monday.

Trump will travel to Manchester for a speech on April 27. It will mark his first visit to the Granite State since late January, when he spoke at an event for the state GOP.

It will also mark one of the first political events Trump has held since he was arraigned in New York City earlier this month on charges related to a hush money scheme to cover up an alleged affair during the 2016 campaign.

Trump spoke last week in Indianapolis at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention.

Polling has shown Trump is holding strong in New Hampshire, which is still expected to be the first primary state on the Republican calendar despite being bumped down in the order on the Democratic side.

A poll earlier this month from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics found 42 percent of likely GOP primary voters back Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earned the next most support at 29 percent, followed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu at 14 percent.

