Sununu knocks Trump, saying voters don’t want someone ‘just yelling at them all the time’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) knocked former President Trump on Monday, saying Republican voters are “tired” of having a candidate who’s “just yelling at them all the time.”

“[Republican voters] are waiting for someone … who’s affable, someone they can believe in, someone who’s inspirational, someone who ain’t just yelling at them all the time,” Sununu told talk radio host John Catsimatidis on his “Cats & Cosby Show” on WABC 770 AM. “I think we’re all tired of that.”

Sununu, who is considering a 2024 White House run, suggested that there is a “huge lane” available in the race. He told Catsimatidis he’ll likely decide about his own bid this summer.

“You’ve got to be results driven with the right attitude. I think America is looking for it. Whether it’s me or somebody else,” he said. “We are very strongly looking at [a run].”

“There is a huge lane here to be a little bit different,” he continued. “A little more positive. A little more results driven with a record of success.”

The New Hampshire governor similarly warned last week at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual conference that “no one gets inspired by getting yelled at.”

“I get nervous about 2024,” Sununu said on Friday. “If we don’t have those independents, if we don’t have those folks back on the team, those disenfranchised voters, it ain’t gonna happen for us.”

“We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow,” he said. “No one gets inspired by getting yelled at, I try to remind them. Look like you’re enjoying your job.”