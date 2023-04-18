trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hutchinson: ‘Trump has taken us back to bitterness’

by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 1:47 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 1:47 PM ET
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) responds during an interview with the Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington.

Former Arkansas governor and 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson (R) says former President Trump has “taken us back to bitterness,” urging the GOP to move on as Trump campaigns for another White House term.

“Why does the party need to move on from Donald Trump?” NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard asked Hutchinson in an interview that aired Tuesday.

“Because Donald Trump has taken us back to bitterness. He’s taken us back to what’s a personal vendetta. Whenever you look at what he wants to do as president, it’s more about getting even with his political enemies than leading our country, and that concerns me,” Hutchinson said. 

“And also, we wanna win. And the fact is that nobody wants a Biden-Trump race again,” he added. “Trump lost to Biden, and Biden hasn’t led as well. We need a change in that, but if we repeat what we did in 2020, we will lose again. So we need to have new leadership,” Hutchinson said, pitching himself as that alternative. 

Hutchinson kicked off his 2024 campaign earlier this month.

Trump announced just after the November midterms — and President Biden hasn’t officially launched a bid, though he said he intends to. 

The former Arkansas governor joins Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the Republican ring, though others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, are expected to join.  

“If you don’t say, ‘I’m different from Donald Trump, that I’m going to provide a different leadership than he does,’ then why are you in the race?” Hutchinson asked.

Tags 2024 Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump GOP Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  3. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  4. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  5. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  6. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  9. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  13. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  14. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  15. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  16. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video