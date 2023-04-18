trending:

Florida congresswoman endorses DeSantis 

by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 4:17 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. DeSantis has advanced elements of his aggressive conservative agenda though the use of executive power, drawing on appointees, state boards and the state Constitution as he builds toward an expected presidential candidacy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) announced her endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for president on Tuesday, straying from a string of Republican lawmakers that have started to line up behind former President Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Our country is in crisis, and it is time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis’s conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader,” Lee, who served as DeSantis’s secretary of state from 2019 to 2022, said in a statement endorsing the Florida governor. “It was my honor to serve in his administration and it is my honor today to endorse him for President of the United States.”

Lee’s endorsement of DeSantis, who has not yet announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to do so, comes as a number of Florida Republicans in Congress have started to endorse Trump. The list of Floridians backing the former president includes Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Cory Mills (R-Fla.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and John Rutherford (R-Fla.).

Polling shows that Trump is the favorite in the race for the GOP nomination. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have already launched campaigns as well, but DeSantis, whose profile has risen quickly in the party in recent years, is seen as the main rival to Trump for the nomination should he run.

The only other House members that have endorsed DeSantis are Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

The endorsement from Lee comes as DeSantis makes a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional Republicans. He has also traveled to several early voting states in recent weeks.

