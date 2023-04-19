Khanna headed to New Hampshire for premier Democratic dinner

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) is hitting another early primary state: New Hampshire.

Khanna, fresh off trips to Iowa and South Carolina this month, is expected to headline the annual McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner, a big draw for Democrats.

Longtime Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley called Khanna a “longtime friend of the Granite State” in a release ahead of the May 12 fundraising event in Nashua.

The Congressman from Silicon Valley has been touring historically critical primary states in recent weeks, making a pitch to voters as part of what he calls a “new economic patriotism,” intended to merge investment in industries that involve innovation and technology, and also stimulate growth in areas of the country that he believes are in need of a revamping.

Khanna has been to New Hampshire several times, raising his profile and attracting speculation about his national ambitions.

“2024 will be a pivotal moment for this country, and the road to continued progress in Washington runs right through New Hampshire. I’m looking forward to touting my colleagues’ record of delivering results for New Hampshire, and highlighting the bright future for Democrats in Washington and Concord,” Khanna said in the statement.