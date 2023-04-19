Pro-DeSantis group looks to ramp up grassroots efforts in South Carolina

An outside organization seeking to boost a potential presidential run by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is turning its attention to South Carolina to drum up grassroots support for DeSantis in the first-in-the-South primary state.

Ready for Ron, a pro-DeSantis super PAC, is building its South Carolina operation from the precinct level up to the county level, officials associated with the effort told The Hill, identifying voters and organizing on the ground in advance of what is likely to be a hotly contested primary.

The organization’s South Carolina field organizer, former state Rep. Lin Bennett, said the group will be focused on meeting people where they are, inviting them to events and urging them to show their support for DeSantis.

“You can’t just run television ads and expect to win the vote of the people of South Carolina,” Bennett said in an interview. “They want to see what you stand for and hear what you have to say.”

The focus on a grassroots campaign at the local level is built off a model introduced by GOP campaign veteran Ed Rollins, who is also the chief strategist for Ready for Ron.

Gabriel Llanes, executive director of Ready for Ron, argued Republicans’ underwhelming performance in last November’s midterms was largely because the party strayed away from engaging with grassroots voters, something the pro-DeSantis group is hoping to correct ahead of next year’s presidential primary.

“We’re spearheading this effort to bring Republicans back to basics,” he said. “If you get the grassroots engaged, you win. It’s that simple.”

South Carolina in particular is expected to be a heavily contested early primary for Republicans in 2024, with DeSantis, former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) all potentially vying for voters’ support.

The efforts from Ready for Ron, which is not affiliated with DeSantis or a campaign in-waiting, coincide with the governor’s first public visit to The Palmetto State on Wednesday.

DeSantis will make multiple stops in South Carolina, speaking to supporters in Charleston before delivering remarks in Summerville.

The Florida governor has not officially announced his candidacy for president in 2024, but he is expected to enter the race in the coming weeks after the current state legislative session ends.

Ready for Ron is one of multiple super PACs that have sought to boost DeSantis as a presidential contender while the governor waits to officially get into the race.

Ron to the Rescue is another group that has worked to build infrastructure in early voting states like New Hampshire ahead of a potential DeSantis campaign.

Never Back Down has emerged as perhaps the most prominent pro-DeSantis group, hiring a slew of former Trump-affiliated officials and rolling out its first advertisement in recent days going after the former president.

A poll released last week from Winthrop University found Trump leading a potential Republican field with 41 percent of registered Republicans supporting him, followed by DeSantis with 20 percent.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and who also served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, came in a close third with 18 percent, while Scott followed with 7 percent.