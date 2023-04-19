trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden

by Caroline Vakil - 04/19/23 12:07 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 04/19/23 12:07 PM ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and a prominent anti-vaccine activist, announced on Wednesday that he would be running for president as a Democrat in 2024.

The news of Kennedy Jr.’s run for president was expected after filing paperwork to run for president earlier this month. He is the second Democrat to run for president in 2024; progressive Marianne Williamson formally launched her own bid last month.

President Biden is widely expected to run for a second term, though the timeline of a formal announcement remains unclear. He told NBC’s “Today” co-host Al Roker in an interview earlier this month “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Tags 2024 2024 Al Roker Joe Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden John F. Kennedy Marianne Williamson RFK Jr RFK Jr. Robert F Kennedy Jr Robert F Kennedy Jr

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  3. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  5. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  6. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  7. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  8. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  9. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  10. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  11. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  12. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  13. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  14. ABC, CNN anchors press Dominion over Fox News settlement: ‘What you didn’t ...
  15. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  16. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  17. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  18. Pence to target Trump’s remarks on China’s Xi
Load more

Video

See all Video