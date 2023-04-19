Jim Justice has higher approval than Manchin among West Virginia Democrats: poll

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has a higher approval rating among Democrats in the state than Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), according to a new poll, a troubling sign for Senate Democrats as the governor appears headed toward a campaign for Manchin’s seat.

Justice, who has been governor since 2017 and switched parties to the GOP a few months after taking office, has a 52 percent approval rating with West Virginia Democrats, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The governor, whose total approval rating was 66 percent, garnered more support from Democrats in the state than Manchin.

Manchin, who has not said whether he will run for reelection next year, was pegged as the second-least popular senator in the poll, with a 55 percent disapproval rating. He garnered just 38 percent total support.

The Democratic senator received 49 percent support from party members in his state, putting the support from Democrats between him and Justice within the margin of error of the poll. Manchin received the support of 35 percent of independents and 33 percent of Republicans.

Justice, who was named the richest person in the state in 2019, said earlier this year that he was “probably leaning that way” when asked if he was going to run for Senate in 2024.

Manchin has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to his next political moves, not ruling out a Senate reelection bid or even a presidential campaign. He has ruled out running for governor in the state again.

The high level of support for Justice according to the new poll could spell trouble for Senate Democrats, as they face a difficult election map in 2024 and try to hold on to their slim majority in the chamber.

The Morning Consult poll consisted of 2,213 registered voters in West Virginia, with a margin of error of 2 percent.