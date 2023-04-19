trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump leads GOP field in South Carolina by 22 points: poll

by Jared Gans - 04/19/23 3:30 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/19/23 3:30 PM ET
Former President Trump
UPI Photo
Former President Donald Trump claps after talking to the media and supporters upon his return to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., from a Manhattan court appearance on April 4, 2023.

Former President Trump leads a field of current and potential Republican presidential candidates in South Carolina by 22 points over his next-closest possible challenger, according to a new poll. 

A National Public Affairs poll, which was first reported by Politico, found that Trump holds a comfortable lead with support from 43 percent of the likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina who were surveyed, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 21 percent. 

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations, came in a close third place with 19 percent, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott came in fourth with 7 percent. 

The remaining individuals included in the poll received 2 percent or less. 

Trump and Haley have officially announced their bids to run for the White House in 2024, while Scott has set up an exploratory committee ahead of a possible run. DeSantis has not officially announced but has been widely rumored to be a potential candidate. 

South Carolina’s position as one of the first states to vote during the Republican primaries and caucuses could make winning the state’s primary key in competing for the GOP nomination. 

Pollsters found Trump has more supporters solidly behind him than any other candidate, with 40 percent of respondents saying they would almost certainly consider voting for him. DeSantis, Haley and Scott each had about or almost a fifth of respondents say they would almost certainly consider voting for them. 

But more than 40 percent of respondents each also said they would at least somewhat consider voting for DeSantis, Haley and Scott, while 26 percent said they would somewhat consider voting for Trump.

The pollsters also conducted correlations to determine which candidates would benefit the most from a candidate dropping out or a potential candidate not running. They found that Haley and Scott are the most correlated, so one would benefit the most from the other not being in the race. 

They also found DeSantis has the most potential for growth in the poll because he has positive correlations with other high-performing candidates. 

The poll was conducted among 538 likely South Carolina Republican primary voters from April 11 to 14. The margin of error was 4.2 points.

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 Republican primaries Donald Trump Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis South Carolina primary Tim Scott Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  5. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  6. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  7. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  8. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  9. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  10. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  11. Supreme Court extends brief pause on abortion pill ruling
  12. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  13. Ohio 13-year-old dies after trying TikTok challenge
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  16. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  17. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  18. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
Load more

Video

See all Video