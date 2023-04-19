Florida Republican backs Trump following DeSantis visit to DC

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) endorsed former President Trump’s 2024 White House bid on Wednesday, following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) meeting with House Republicans in Washington the day before.

“If we want to get our economy back on track, Donald Trump is just the guy to get it done,” Buchanan said in a statement. “From lowering taxes to protecting our borders to promoting America-first trade deals, President Trump has done it before and will do it again.”

A source close to Buchanan said Trump personally called the congressman about the endorsement and invited him to dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night.

Buchanan, who serves as the chair of the Florida delegation, is the latest Republican from the Sunshine State to back the former president, even as their home-state governor appears likely to launch a competing presidential bid.

Seven of the 20-member Florida Republican delegation have endorsed Trump: Buchanan and Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, Anna Paulina Luna, John Rutherford and Greg Steube.

One member — Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) — announced on Tuesday that she would back DeSantis. She is the third member of Congress to preemptively endorse the Florida governor.

Texas Rep. Lance Goodman (R) also announced his endorsement for Trump on Tuesday, after meeting with DeSantis.

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing,” Goodman tweeted.