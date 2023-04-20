Trump touts endorsements from Florida lawmakers

Former President Trump is touting the support that he has picked up from Florida lawmakers in Congress, showing strength in the home state of possible 2024 GOP rival and Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA.”

Congressional Republicans have started to line up behind Trump, even after DeSantis made a trip to Washington this week to meet with lawmakers. At least seven Florida Republicans have declared their support of the former president, foregoing backing their home state governor.

Over 50 Republicans in Congress have publicly endorsed Trump, including Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Cory Mills (R-Fla.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), John Rutherford (R-Fla.), Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.)

The Florida Republican support of Trump could represent a danger sign for a DeSantis White House bid. The Florida governor has long been expected to jump into the Republican Primary.

Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), who served as the Florida secretary of state under DeSantis, announced this week she planned to endorse the governor for president, making her the only Florida Republican thus far to back the former Congressman.

While polling shows Trump as the favorite for the GOP nomination, DeSantis is the clear top rival to the former president. DeSantis has largely steered clear of clashes with Trump, while Trump has taken a more direct approach in confronting the rising Republican governor.

It was unclear which Republican lawmakers were invited to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night.