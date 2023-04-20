trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable

by Brett Samuels - 04/20/23 2:38 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 04/20/23 2:38 PM ET

A leading anti-abortion group on Thursday called it “morally indefensible” former President Trump to say the issue should be decided at the state level and warned it would not support a GOP presidential candidate who did not back at least a 15-week abortion ban.

SBA Pro-Life America, an influential conservative organization, pushed back after the Trump campaign told The Washington Post that the former president “believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three Justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the State level.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president, called the campaign’s position “a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision” and a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold.”

“Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights,” Dannenfelser said in a statement of her own. “Saying that the issue should only be decided at the states is an endorsement of abortion up until the moment of birth, even brutal late-term abortions in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey.”

SBA List said it would oppose any presidential candidate who does not support at least a 15-week abortion ban while allowing states to enact more restrictive bans.

Abortion has proven to be a difficult issue for Republicans to navigate in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last June to strike down Roe v. Wade. The issue helped propel Democrats to a better than expected midterm showing, and voters have approved various ballot referendums protecting abortion rights in the nearly one year since the ruling.

Some potential GOP presidential nominees have tip-toed around the issue of abortion. Trump has not laid out a clear view on whether he would support some kind of national legislation restricting abortion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last week signed a six-week abortion ban that some strategists believe may ultimately hurt him in a general election if he wins the GOP nomination.

And former Vice President Mike Pence, who is weighing a 2024 bid, has been outspoken and clear about his views, advocating for states to pursue restrictions on abortion and cheering a federal court ruling that invalidated FDA approval for a popular abortion pill.

Tags 2024 Abortion Donald Trump Mike Pence Ron DeSantis SBA Pro-Life America

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  7. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NYC traffic jams, lawyer says
  10. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  12. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  13. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
  16. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
  17. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  18. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video