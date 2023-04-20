McDaniel announces California will host second GOP debate for 2024 

The second GOP presidential primary debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday.

“I am honored to be able to make one really important announcement here today. The second presidential primary debate will take place here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library,” McDaniel said during remarks from the library, adding “I firmly believe that our next president will be on that stage.”

“The next election is so important,” she said. “We’re not dealing with small minor differences between two parties. These aren’t simple policy discussions that we’re discussing. We’re electing and determining the future of our country. That’s what we’re electing. There’s two very different paths being laid out.”

McDaniel announced last week that the first GOP primary debate will be hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wis., in August. The RNC will return to Milwaukee again next year for the party’s nominating convention.

Former President Trump continues to lead the pack of current and potential Republican candidates in the polls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to launch a bid, is widely considered the former president’s biggest potential candidates.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and most recently, conservative radio host Larry Elder, have also launched competing bids for the Republican nomination.