trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Top Republican lawyer tells donors conservatives should work to limit voting on college campuses

by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 10:51 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 10:51 AM ET

A top Republican lawyer told donors at a Republican National Committee (RNC) retreat last weekend that conservatives should work to limit voting on college campuses.

Cleta Mitchell, a GOP lawyer who assisted former President Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, called on Saturday for Republicans to “combat” efforts to turnout college voters – a group that significantly tilts Democratic.

“We need to be looking at, what are these college campus locations and polling?” Mitchell said in audio of the presentation obtained by liberal journalist Lauren Windsor. “What is this young people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the student dorms, so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.”

She specifically pointed to Wisconsin, where liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz won a state Supreme Court race earlier this month. With Protasiewicz on the bench, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a liberal majority for this first time in 15 years.

“Wisconsin is a big problem … because of the polling locations on college campuses,” Mitchell added. “There are 501c3s. Their goal for the Supreme Court race was to turn out 240,000 college students in that Supreme Court race. And we don’t have anything like that, and we need to figure out how to do that and combat that.”

In addition to the Badger State, Mitchell also focused on campus voting in several other battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Virginia, as well as the preregistration of students under 18 years of age, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the presentation.

Mitchell previously garnered national attention for her participation in a January 2021 call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked the top Georgia election official to “find” 11,000 more votes for him in the state.

Tags Brad Raffensperger cleta mitchell Cleta Mitchell RNC

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  5. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  6. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  7. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  8. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  9. Trump surges to 13-point lead over DeSantis: poll
  10. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  11. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  12. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  13. Top Republican lawyer tells donors conservatives should work to limit voting on ...
  14. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  15. Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding
  16. Biden sees spike among Dems who say they would back him in 2024: poll
  17. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  18. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
Load more

Video

See all Video