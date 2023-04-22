trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence says anyone serious about 2024 needs to enter race ‘by June’

by Julia Shapero - 04/22/23 7:06 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/22/23 7:06 PM ET
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Review Ideas Summit, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Washington. Ten Republican White House hopefuls will be speaking Saturday, April 22, at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser that marks the unofficial launch of the 2024 Iowa caucus campaign. Former President Donald Trump, Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the top declared and expected candidates set to speak at the event, though Trump will be appearing via video. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Review Ideas Summit, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Washington. Ten Republican White House hopefuls will be speaking Saturday, April 22, at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser that marks the unofficial launch of the 2024 Iowa caucus campaign. Former President Donald…

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that anyone in the GOP who is serious about running for president in 2024 needs to enter the race by June.

“I think that anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June,” he told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” in an interview clip released on Saturday.

“If we have an announcement to make, it’ll be well before late June,” he added, when asked about his own potential bid.

When CBS host Robert Costa pushed the former vice president about which way he’s leaning, Pence simply quipped: “Well, I’m here in Iowa, Robert.”

The former Indiana governor similarly hinted last week that his decision on a 2024 White House run would be coming in a matter of weeks.

“I believe that you’ll have a clear idea of what the Pences decide in weeks and not months, and I promise to keep you informed of our decision,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

If the former vice president were to announce, he would join a GOP field that has already been largely dominated by his old boss. Former President Trump currently holds a commanding lead in the polls over other current and potential Republican candidates.

A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed Pence polling at 7 percent, behind former President Trump at 55 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at 20 percent. However, Pence stood ahead of several announced GOP candidates, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Pence recently took several swipes at Trump and other potential candidates at the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) annual spring donor retreat. 

In a clear reference to the former president, Pence urged the GOP to “resist the politics of personality and the lure of populism unmoored to timeless conservative values.”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson CBS Donald Trump Mike Pence Mike Pence Robert Costa Robert Costa Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 8 people, including 12-year-old, injured in two shootings in Washington, D.C.
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  5. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  6. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  7. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  8. Alabama secretary of early childhood education forced out over ...
  9. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  10. California man who was exonerated after 20 years in prison launches bid for ...
  11. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  12. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  13. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  14. NAACP sues over Mississippi legislation expanding state power in Jackson
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Gen Z and millennials are changing the rules on voting expectations — and the ...
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video