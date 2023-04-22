RFK Jr. claims middle class was ‘systematically’ wiped out under COVID lockdowns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently announced a 2024 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, suggested on Saturday that the American middle class was “systematically” wiped out as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The strength of a nation comes from a strong economy and a vibrant middle class, and we have wiped out the middle class in the country systematically,” Kennedy Jr. told Fox News‘ Neil Cavuto.

Kennedy, 69, who is a prominent anti-vaccine activist, pointed to the economic costs of the lockdowns, suggesting they benefited the wealthy at the cost of the middle class.

“I’m in a better position to run against Donald Trump than any of the Democrats because I can hold him accountable for the worst thing that he did, which was the lockdowns,” he added.

He also noted that while many Democrats may not understand or support his decision to challenge President Biden, the polls speak for him.

“Right now, polls show President Biden losing to Donald Trump, who is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party,” Kennedy said. “Ultimately, I think I’m in a much better position to beat Donald Trump than Joe Biden is. And I also just disagree with him on basic issues, like my father did with Lyndon Johnson on censorship.”

“I don’t think the White House should be censoring its political critics,” he added.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy announced his presidential campaign on Wednesday, after filing paperwork to run earlier this month. Despite being a long-shot candidate, Kennedy said on Saturday that he was willing to take the risk.

“Like My dad ran on principle, he did not believe that he could win. And his objective was to tell the truth to the American people,” he said on Saturday. “And that’s what I’m going to do. And if there’s an appetite for that, I’ll be in the White House in 2025.”

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll conducted with previous Biden voters ahead of Kennedy’s announcement showed him polling at 14 percent, while 67 percent said they would support the president again.

President Biden appears to be preparing to officially enter the race as soon as next Tuesday, after several months of hinting at a reelection bid.