Trump touts efforts to restrict abortion rights in speech to Iowa evangelicals

Former President Trump stressed his efforts to restrict abortion access during remarks to a group of evangelicals over the weekend in the early nominating state of Iowa.

“Last year, after decades of work by organizations like yours, those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life,” Trump, bragging about the three Supreme Court seats he filled with conservative justices, said Saturday about the fall of Roe v. Wade. “Nobody thought it was going to happen. They thought it would be another 50 years.”

Trump’s victory lap on helping curb abortion access in front of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition comes as the issue, which was one of the most prominent in the 2020 midterms, still plays a role ahead of the 2024 primaries.

Aside from confirming Supreme Court justices who ultimately helped overturn the Roe decision, Trump highlighted actions he took to restrict abortion access, including reinstating the “Mexico City policy.” That policy bars the federal government from funding organizations that provide abortion counseling or advocate for decriminalizing the practice.

“I was the first president to attend the ‘March for Life’ rally in Washington, D.C. — the first,” Trump added.

Trump remarks come amid a backdrop of Republican-led states that have moved to sharply curb access following the fall of Roe v. Wade. It also comes in the midst of a high-profile court battle about the future of mifepristone, one of two popular abortion drugs.

Other declared and potential 2024 Republican candidates have started to highlight abortion on the campaign trail.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who recently launched a presidential exploratory committee, has bragged that he is “100 percent pro-life” and said he would sign the “most conservative, pro-life legislation” as president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to announce a White House bid is seen as the main rival to Trump for the GOP nomination, recently signed a six-week abortion ban in his state.