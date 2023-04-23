trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence: ‘I’d like to see mifepristone off the market’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 11:20 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 11:20 AM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during at the National Rifle Association Convention, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he would like to see mifepristone, the widely used abortion pill at the center of a high-profile legal battle, off of the market, citing safety concerns.

“I’d like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn,” Pence said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I have deep concerns about the way the [Food and Drug Administration (FDA)] went about approving mifepristone 20 years ago.”

The drug, which has been approved for use for over two decades, is at the center of a court battle. A federal judge in Texas initially invalidated the FDA’s approval of the pill, but the Supreme Court said the drug will remain available while an appeal plays out in a lower court.

Pence, who has unabashedly defended his anti-abortion stances, said on Sunday the abortion drug should be off the market not only to “protect the unborn” but also because he thinks it poses risks to the health of mothers.

“I’m grateful that action is being taken in the courts to hold the FDA accountable to what the law requires,” Pence said. “So for the sake of protecting the unborn but also for the health and safety of women, I’m looking forward to this litigation continuing.”

Pence also again voiced his support for a national 15-week abortion ban, a stance he has taken in the past. Other declared and potential GOP presidential candidates have danced around the issue of a national abortion ban.

“I’m pro-life and I don’t apologize for it,” Pence said on CBS. “I think the American people would welcome a minimum national standard in Washington, D.C. — 15 weeks.”

Tags abortion access abortion ban abortion drug mifepristone Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  3. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  4. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  5. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  6. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  7. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  8. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  9. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  10. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  11. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  12. Key Democrat fears only a market crash will resolve debt limit impasse
  13. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  14. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  15. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  16. RFK Jr. claims middle class was ‘systematically’ wiped out under COVID ...
  17. Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke
  18. Trump touts efforts to restrict abortion rights in speech to Iowa evangelicals
Load more

Video

See all Video