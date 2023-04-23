Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey

Most Americans in a new poll don’t want former President Trump to run for the White House in 2024, and a majority doesn’t want President Biden to run for reelection, either, as he prepares for an expected campaign launch that could come as early as this week.

A new NBC News poll found that 60 percent of Americans think Trump shouldn’t try to retake the Oval Office — including roughly a third of Republicans. Thirty percent of those who think he shouldn’t campaign in 2024 cite the criminal charges he faces in New York as a “major” reason.

At the same time, 70 percent of Americans think Biden shouldn’t seek a second term — including 51 percent of Democrats. Forty-eight percent of those who said he shouldn’t run again cited his age as a “major” reason.

The latest results are in line with other polls indicating low enthusiasm for either Trump or Biden as they ready for what could be a 2020 rematch. Trump launched his campaign back in November, just after the midterms, and Biden is expected to enter the race soon.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll found a 38 percent plurality of respondents reported they felt “exhaustion” over the idea of a Biden-Trump presidential race rematch.

In the NBC News poll, Trump still comes in on top of a hypothetical GOP primary field, though, 15 percentage points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who hasn’t yet launched a bid — as Republican primary voters’ first choice.

And 41 percent of registered voters overall said they’d definitely or probably vote for Biden in the general election if he does run, including 88 percent of Democratic voters.

Conducted April 14-18, the NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 US. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.