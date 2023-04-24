trending:

Campaign

Biden expected to name Julie Rodriguez as 2024 campaign manager

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 7:36 AM ET
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2023, as he heads to Marine One to travel to Camp David for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden is expected to name senior White House official Julie Chavez Rodriguez to manage his reelection campaign, according to multiple reports, as he gears up to launch a 2024 campaign as early as this week. 

Rodriguez, who is senior advisor and assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, was deputy manager of the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020. 

Anonymous sources told CBS News and The Associated Press about the expected Rodriguez pick, and Reuters reports she’s already agreed to take the role, though it’s yet to be formalized.

After months of anticipation about a Biden reelection bid, the president is expected to make his 2024 announcement as soon as Tuesday of this week, which would coincide with the four-year anniversary of when he kicked off his 2020 run.

The 80-year-old’s expected entry into the 2024 ring could set up a re-match with former President Trump, who started his campaign last year.

But polling has indicated American’s aren’t enthusiastic about a potential Biden-Trump rematch. An NBC News poll released Sunday found 70 percent of Americans think Biden shouldn’t seek a second term —  and roughly half of those who said he shouldn’t run again cited his age as a “major” reason. Sixty percent of respondents — including approximately one-third of Republicans surveyed – said Trump shouldn’t try to retake the Oval Office.

And a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll found a 38 percent plurality of respondents reported they felt “exhaustion” over the idea of a Biden-Trump presidential race rematch. 

–Updated at 7:39 a.m.

