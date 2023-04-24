Club for Growth knocks Trump on Social Security plan

The prominent conservative group Club for Growth has criticized former President Trump for his approach to Social Security, arguing the former president has the same policy as President Biden.

“Joe Biden and Donald Trump have the same plan for Social Security: Cut 20 percent or more,” a new ad from the group said.

The jab at Trump over Social Security comes as entitlement programs have made headlines as Republicans and Democrats jostle with each other in negotiations over the debt ceiling and spending cuts. It continues a fight that is playing out in the Republican party as the 2024 primary gets underway.

While some GOP figures have signaled a willingness to consider reforms to Medicare and Social Security, others, like Trump, have attacked them for that stance, saying they would not make any changes to the programs and framing it to voters as a plan to cut their benefits.

“Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to cut Medicare or Social Security for our nation’s seniors,” Trump said in a speech last month to Club 47, a nonprofit group supporting his re-election, in Florida. “We’re not going to allow that. They paid in, and you can’t allow it, and you shouldn’t allow it.”

But the Club for Growth, which has distanced itself from Trump in recent months, flipped the approach on its head, arguing a plan to not touch the program at all is a plan to have it sliced by at least 20 percent.

A federal report this year showed that the trust funds that back Social Security will be depleted by 2034, implementing an automatic reduction in the level of benefits that are paid out. The Club for Growth ad takes aim at this dynamic, arguing Trump’s plan to not touch the program is actually a plan to allow it to be cut in a decade.