Former GOP lawmaker, NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin endorses Trump

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who last year ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in New York, endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday, becoming the latest current or former Republican lawmaker to back the ex-president ahead of the 2024 primary.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin,” Zeldin posted on Twitter in a statement shared by the Trump campaign. “Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!”

Zeldin’s endorsement is significant given he had appeared with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earlier in April as part of DeSantis’ book tour, and he was reportedly expected to back the governor upon his entry into the 2024 race.

Zeldin served as a congressman representing much of Long Island since 2015, and last year he ran as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York. He was ultimately defeated by incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in the heavily Democratic state, though strategists credited Zeldin’s strong campaign with helping down ballot candidates to victory.

DeSantis stumped for Zeldin last October in New York.

After running for governor, Zeldin considered running for chairman of the Republican National Committee. He ultimately opted against it, citing the mechanics of the RNC that favored incumbent chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Zeldin is the latest in a series of Republican officials who have backed Trump in recent weeks in a show of strength within the party from the former president’s campaign. Several Florida congressional members backed Trump last week, which coincided with a trip by DeSantis to Washington, D.C.