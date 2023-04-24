trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ballots

by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 5:24 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 5:24 PM ET

Robert Reich, Labor secretary under former President Clinton, urged secretaries of state to refuse to put former President Trump’s name on the 2024 ballots, saying that Trump “committed treason.”

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian, Reich argued Trump violated the Constitution by participating in an insurrection against the country, referencing the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. He wrote that Trump’s reported attempts to pressure state officials to “change their tallies,” to persuade former Vice President Pence to not certify the election results and his calls for his supporters to march on the Capitol were all examples of “treason.”

“This, my friends, is treason,” he said.

“But Trump is running for reelection, despite the explicit language of section three of the 14th amendment to the constitution, which prohibits anyone who has held public office and who has engaged in insurrection against the United States from ever again serving in public office,” Reich continued.

Reich argued that the former president tried to change the results of the election in 2020, and questioned what would stop Trump form attempting the same moves in 2024. He said that the chances of him trying to overturn the election are “greater now” than before because Trump has more supporters in local and state governments.

He said that while the recently passed The Electoral Count Reform Act, which is an update to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, fills some of the legal concerns, Trump may still find a way to influence the results of the election. He said that it is up to the secretaries of state to determine whether Trump should be on the ballot.

“Secretaries of state — who in most cases are in charge of deciding who gets on the ballot – must refuse to place Donald Trump’s name on the 2024 ballot, based on the clear meaning of section three of the 14th amendment to the US constitution,” he concluded.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment.

Tags 2024 presidential election Clinton Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Joe Biden robert reich Robert Reich

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  3. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  4. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  5. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  6. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  7. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  8. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  11. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  12. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  13. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  14. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  15. Democrats celebrate Fox-Carlson split: ‘A sewer of countless lies and hate’
  16. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. US ambassador to UN confronts Russian official
Load more

Video

See all Video