trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Senate GOP campaign chief endorses Trump on Trump Jr.’s podcast

by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 8:42 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 8:42 PM ET
Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed former President Trump for the White House in a new interview Monday.

“I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” Daines, who leads the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, said on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, “Triggered.”

Daines said that Trump’s term in office was the “best four years” Daines had while serving in the Senate before rattling off a list of the former president’s accomplishments, including his policies on border security. He also blasted President Biden, saying that his “weakness” has put the world in danger.

“We had a country that was respected and strong,” Daines said, speaking of Trump’s time in office. “Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened our adversaries by his weakness. He just shivers under his desk during the day and our adversaries now are getting increasingly bolder and that’s very, very dangerous for the world.”

Daines holds an immense amount fundraising power for the Republican Party as the head of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm. His endorsement comes as other top Republican senators have yet to weigh in on who they will endorse in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump has now secured the endorsement of at 10 Republican senators for his third White House bid, even after Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) launched a presidential exploratory committee earlier this month.

Daines has served as a U.S. senator for Montana since 2015.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden Steve Daines

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  3. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  4. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  5. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  6. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  7. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  8. Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  11. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  12. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  13. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  14. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  15. GOP presidential candidate says Tucker Carlson would be ‘good addition’ to ...
  16. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. Texas ag commissioner issues anti-trans dress code for agency employees
Load more

Video

See all Video