Senate GOP campaign chief endorses Trump on Trump Jr.’s podcast

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed former President Trump for the White House in a new interview Monday.

“I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” Daines, who leads the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, said on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, “Triggered.”

Daines said that Trump’s term in office was the “best four years” Daines had while serving in the Senate before rattling off a list of the former president’s accomplishments, including his policies on border security. He also blasted President Biden, saying that his “weakness” has put the world in danger.

“We had a country that was respected and strong,” Daines said, speaking of Trump’s time in office. “Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened our adversaries by his weakness. He just shivers under his desk during the day and our adversaries now are getting increasingly bolder and that’s very, very dangerous for the world.”

Daines holds an immense amount fundraising power for the Republican Party as the head of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm. His endorsement comes as other top Republican senators have yet to weigh in on who they will endorse in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump has now secured the endorsement of at 10 Republican senators for his third White House bid, even after Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) launched a presidential exploratory committee earlier this month.

Daines has served as a U.S. senator for Montana since 2015.