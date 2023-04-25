Biden names campaign managers, national co-chairs for 2024

President Biden on Tuesday announced the leaders of his 2024 campaign as well as a host of Democratic lawmakers to serve as national co-chairs.

Julie Chávez Rodríguez will be Biden’s campaign manager, with the administration official moving over to the political side to spearhead the reelection bid. Rodriguez, who is senior adviser and assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, was deputy manager of the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020.

Quentin Fulks, the former campaign manager for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (R-Ga.) successful run in Georgia, which flipped the seat, will serve as principal deputy campaign manager.

Biden’s campaign officially launched Tuesday, first through an early-morning video posted to Twitter.

The campaign’s national co-chairs include Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-Del.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), MIchigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former CEO of DreamWorks and a top Democratic fundraiser.

“This election is a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms. To win this fight, we need strong leadership that can build and expand our broad, diverse coalition from 2020,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With this team leading the charge, we’ll be able to do just that. Julie and Quentin are trusted, effective leaders that know the stakes of this election and will bring their knowledge and energy to managing a campaign that reaches all Americans,” Biden said.

Vice President Harris also added that the campaign comes at “a pivotal moment in our history.”