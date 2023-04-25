RNC counters Biden 2024 campaign launch with AI-generated fake news disasters

China invading Taiwan. Financial markets in a “free fall.” Immigrants overtaking border agents. President Biden already winning the 2024 election — those are some of the AI-generated headlines, accompanied with images that compliment the fake disasters, in a new video by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in response to Biden’s campaign launch.

“This just in, we can now call the 2024 presidential race for Joe Biden,” the video says, mimicking a news report, accompanied by words on the screen that read: “What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were re-elected.”

“This morning, an embolden China invades Taiwan. Financial markets are in free fall as 500 regional banks have shuttered their doors. Border agents were overrun by a surge of 80,000 illegals yesterday. Officials close the city of San Francisco this morning, citing the escalating crime and fentanyl crisis.”

The images that play over the mimicked-news includes explosions, protests, shuttered storefronts, and swells of people crossing rivers and bridges with the caption, “what if our border was gone?”

“Who’s in charge here? It feels like the train is coming off the tracks,” the video reads.

A caption at the bottom of the video posted to YouTube acknowledges the headlines aren’t real: “An AI-generated look into the country’s possible future if Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024.”

The video, entitled “Beat Biden” is a look into the country’s possible future if Joe Biden is re-elected, the RNC said in a press release.

Biden announced his 2024 bid on Tuesday morning, with a video that showed scenes from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of former President Trump and calls out “MAGA extremists” for “lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.”

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Biden’s decision to seek re-election “out-of-touch” in a statement on Tuesday.

“If voters let Biden ‘finish the job,’ inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off. Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing,” she said.

The president has struggled to bring down inflation and curb crime, which were too hot-button topics during the 2022 midterm campaign.

Biden kicked off his third year in office with a visit to the U.S. southern border, after Republican lawmakers lambasted him for being too late to show up amid constant attacks that his administration is the cause of the influx of migrants.

The administration has also attempted to show they are focused on the influx of fentanyl coming into the country, another topic that Republicans have consistently targeted the president on.