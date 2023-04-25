Millennial, Gen Z organizations press Biden to run on progressive platform

A number of prominent youth organizations are pressing President Biden to run on a progressive platform in order to galvanize Millennial and Generation Z voters in 2024, according to a letter first obtained by The Hill following Biden’s reelection announcement on Tuesday.

The letter, which was signed by March for Our Lives, Gen Z for Change, the Sunrise Movement, and United We Dream Action, calls on Biden to deliver and run on “bold” policies, including combatting climate change, enacting gun control restrictions, and protecting immigrants rights.

“We are a generation that grew up through crisis – from watching storms decimate our communities to practicing school shooter drills to living through a global pandemic,” the letter reads.

“Throughout all of these crises, young people have shown up to demand the transformational change we need. We are fighters for a better world. That will not change in 2024.

“If we’re going to excite one of the leading voting blocs for Democrats, we need you to deliver the bold ideas that our generation cannot live without – stop the climate crisis, fight for the rights and dignity of immigrants, impose real gun control – and run on a bold platform that will get our generation out to vote,” it states.

The letter praises Biden’s 2020 presidential platform as “not only successful but one of the most progressive platforms this country has seen,” but also warns of what it calls a “ruthless and extreme” Republican agenda going into 2024.

“Now, more than ever, we cannot abandon this two part strategy – run on bold ideas young people can rally behind and have significant legislative victories to back them up,” the letter reads.

Millennial and Generation Z voters played a consequential role in the 2022 midterms, proving their political strength.

The letter comes hours after Biden officially kicked off his 2024 reelection bid in a campaign video. In the spot, Biden also warns “MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away” and echoes his 2020 campaign message that he is in the battle for “the soul of America.”

Biden’s announcement ended months of speculation about when Biden would launch his reelection. However, there are questions about how excited voters are about Biden’s candidacy and questions about his age and mental stamina. Biden would be 82 at the start of a second term.

Polls paint a picture of low enthusiasm for a Biden reelection bid, as well as for former President Trump’s presidential bid.

An NBC News poll released on Sunday found that 70 percent of Americans think Biden shouldn’t seek a second term — including 51 percent of Democrats. Forty-eight percent of those who said he shouldn’t run again cited his age as a “major” reason.

The same poll found that 60 percent of Americans think Trump shouldn’t try to retake the Oval Office — including roughly a third of Republicans. Thirty percent of those who think he shouldn’t campaign in 2024 cite the criminal charges he faces in New York as a “major” reason.

But while polls show that voters are exhausted over the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch, most head-to-head matchups show Biden defeating Trump.